Watson family wind farm project blown out the water - for now

The controversial decision to grant environmental authorisation for the Watson family’s massive wind farm project on the summit of the Groot Winterhoek mountains near Uitenhage has been overturned – at least temporarily.

On Monday, acting environmental affairs minister Lindiwe Zulu upheld five appeals against the 187.2MW, 47-turbine Inyanda-Roodeplaat wind farm. She sent the decision back to her department for further consultation and re-evaluation – but this time with the help of independent review specialists.

Zulu, who is minister of small business development, is also acting in the place of environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane, who is understood to be on compassionate leave during a period of mourning for her husband Serge Mokonyane, who died in hospital a fortnight ago. Mokonyane's spokesperson, Mlimandlela Ndamase, had not replied to a request for confirmation of this at the time of publication.

According to recent testimony at the Zondo inquiry into state capture, Mokonyane was deeply involved in a corrupt relationship with the Bosasa group of companies headed by Gavin Watson. There were concerns that this had created an unacceptable conflict of interest for her as she was the appeal authority in the family's wind farm application.

The developer of the wind farm is lnyanda Energy Projects (Pty) Ltd, which has four members of the Watson family as directors: Gavin’s younger brothers Ronnie and Valence Watson, Valence’s son Jared and Ronnie’s daughter Tandy Snead. Ronnie Watson owns the land where the wind farm is proposed through two separate companies.

The first "scoping" report for the project was submitted in October 2015, and the department finally granted environmental authority for the wind farm in April last year.

There were five sets of appeals against this approval: from the Wilderness Foundation Africa; bird conservation group BirdLife South Africa; Eastern Cape environmental scientist and bird specialist Dr Paul Martin; professor Gavin McLachlan, a Port Elizabeth architect and regional planner who has hiked in the Groot Winterhoek for the past 50 years; and Dr Werner Illenberger, a Port Elizabeth-based environmental consultant specialising in coastal issues.

Announcing her decision in an 11-page letter, Zulu said it was not necessary for her to deal individually with every aspect of the appeals and the developer's responses.

However, she noted that, according to the appellants, the proposed site and its surroundings had inherent conservation value as these were located in the near-pristine environment of the Groot Winterhoek mountain and were between separate sections of Groendal nature reserve (wilderness areas) – "and thus very close to a World Heritage Site".