WATCH | That time pastor Lukau prayed for Zahara
A video of Zahara reaching out to controversial pastor Alph Lukau has resurfaced in the wake of reports that the Loliwe star is having financial problems that could see her losing her luxury car and house.
According to Sunday World, Zahara is in trouble with the banks after falling behind on car and bond payments.
The paper claimed that the star failed to oppose an application brought by Nedbank last year to repossess her almost R2m home in Johannesburg. It added that Standard Bank was looking to repossess her Range Rover after she allegedly failed to keep up with her monthly instalments.
Zahara's lawyer Buhle Tonise told TshisaLIVE that the star was not aware of the court proceedings against her and had instructed them to sort it out.
"Our client has brought to our attention the weekend reports. She has no knowledge of any court proceedings against her. We have been instructed to follow up and confirm the existence of such proceedings," said Tonise.
While fans dissected the news, a video of Lukau praying for Zahara has been shared widely on social media.
Zahara visited the church late last year and was "blessed" by the controversial pastor to have her difficulties removed.
"It is not over yet. The best is yet to come. Something good is about to manifest," Lukau declared in the video, before the star started singing.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zahara said that she was invited to the church and said that she was not paid for the visit.