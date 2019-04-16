Robber on run since 2009 linked to 13 rapes
The 38-year-old was arrested after Diepsloot locals alerted the police, now more charges are piling up
The 38-year-old was arrested after Diepsloot locals alerted the police, now more charges are piling up
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.