Patensie up for town of year

Patensie was named the winner of the Eastern Cape round of the annual Town of the Year competition on Kyknet’s Kwêla on Sunday.

The Gamtoos Valley town beat two of the province’s wellknown seaside towns, Port Alfred and Kenton-on-Sea, to claim the regional title.

Kouga mayor Horatio Hendricks congratulated the Patensie community on the achievement and thanked everyone who had voted for the town.

“We would like to call on the whole of Kouga to throw their weight behind Patensie when it’s time to vote for the national winner,” he said.

“It was through a combined effort we were able to win the title for Jeffreys Bay last year.

“Let us take hands and do the same for Patensie.”

The nine finalists are being announced weekly on Kwêla.

Once all nine finalists have been revealed, voting for the national winner will take place from May 26 to 31.

Nichola Uys, of Gamtoos Tourism, said the body was elated to have won the Eastern Cape round.

“This is a beautiful part of the world, with lots to do and see for visitors.

“The Kwêla competition is a fantastic opportunity to market the area and grow the local tourism industry,” she said.

The national winner will win free marketing worth R1m through Kyknet.

Kia Motors will also sponsor a “makietie” in the 2019 Town of the Year.