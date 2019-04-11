'High risk' of stage 1 load-shedding

Eskom on Thursday announced there was a high risk of rotational load-shedding between 5pm and 10pm.

Referring to its Winter Plan shared on April 3, Eskom said in a statement it expected to implement 26 days of stage 1 load-shedding during winter "depending on the level of unplanned breakdowns".

"Based on the Winter Plan, Eskom has successfully managed to go through five days without load-shedding where stage 1 load-shedding would have been implemented," the statement reads.