'High risk' of stage 1 load-shedding
Eskom on Thursday announced there was a high risk of rotational load-shedding between 5pm and 10pm.
Referring to its Winter Plan shared on April 3, Eskom said in a statement it expected to implement 26 days of stage 1 load-shedding during winter "depending on the level of unplanned breakdowns".
"Based on the Winter Plan, Eskom has successfully managed to go through five days without load-shedding where stage 1 load-shedding would have been implemented," the statement reads.
#POWERALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) April 11, 2019
Date: 11 April 2019
There is a high risk of Stage 1 rotational loadshedding from 17:00 to 22:00 today, but will only be implemented if absolutely necessary @CityPowerJhb @CityTshwane @City_Ekurhuleni @CityofCT @eThekwiniM @eNCA @ewnupdates @SABCNewsOnline @IOL pic.twitter.com/JEkndLomfx
Click here for your Nelson Mandela Bay's load-shedding schedule and domestic groups: