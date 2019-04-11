Sport

Luthando 'Shorty' Biko ready for ight against champion JP Buys

Kwazakhele star says support from family and friends will motivate him

PREMIUM
By Amir Chetty - 11 April 2019

Shorty, as he is known to his MMA family, will go up against the current EFC bantamweight champion JP Buys for the title at the GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World on Saturday.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

SA man's miraculous survival after being hit by car on N2 caught on camera
Crèche assault video: What we know so far

Most Read

X