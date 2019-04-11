Activists push for change as Siam Lee murder accused appears in court

The man accused of kidnapping and murdering 20-year-old escort Siam Lee is due to make a brief appearance in the Durban High Court on Thursday.

The 30-year-old businessman, who cannot be named, faces a raft of charges following Lee’s disappearance and murder - including for the rape of another woman.

He is expected to be met with a wave of protesters calling for the abolition of prostitution in South Africa.

Kwanele, a survivor-led movement, has written an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa following the news that the government is looking into decriminalising sex work. Members of Kwanele are expected to read out the letter outside court before proceedings get under way.