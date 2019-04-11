WATCH LIVE | Flames ahead as Robert McBride testifies at state capture inquiry

Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride will finally be testifying at the state capture inquiry on Thursday.

McBride was set to give evidence on the role of the police in aiding and covering up state capture on Monday, but his testimony was postponed for a second time.

This is because the commission's legal team has failed to provided notices to between 30 and 50 people McBride implicates in his statement - the same reason his testimony was postponed when he first appeared before the commission in February.

Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen is expected to testify after McBride.

Between the two of them, the commission has had to prepare about 100 notices to implicated parties.