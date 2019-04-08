Charlo house petrol-bombed

Police are investigating a case of arson after two petrol bombs were thrown through the window of a Charlo house on Sunday evening.

The incident took place at about 10.30pm in Patrick Street while the owner and his son were asleep inside the house.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said the petrol bombs exploded inside the house after they were thrown through the kitchen window.

The house - with only a small boundary wall and no perimeter gate - has no access control.

"The 64-year-old father was woken up by a loud bang. When he went to investigate, the kitchen curtain was found to be on fire.

"He ran out of the kitchen to grab the fire extinguisher, but as he was doing so, another petrol bomb was thrown into the house.

"Realising it was a deliberate attack, he grabbed his personal firearm and a shot went off," Labans said.

Labans said no one was injured and the fire extinguished.

“At this stage, the motive is still unknown. The suspects and the vehicle that was used, is also unknown at this stage. Leads are being followed up,” he said.

A case of arson and damage to property is under investigation.