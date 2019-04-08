CA's number is up as Cape Town switches to CAA licence plates
CA number plates issued to vehicle owners in Cape Town will soon be on the way out.
"As soon as this weekend, new Cape Town vehicle number plates will start with the letters CAA," said Western Cape transport department spokesperson Jandré Bakker on Monday.
"From the time of the changeover to the new CAA licence mark, no more CA licence numbers will be issued."
However, vehicle owners who want to transfer a CA number to another vehicle will still be allowed to do so.
Bakker said it was not possible to say when the first new CAA number would be issued.
"At the moment that available CA combinations run out, the system will not permit new licence numbers to be issued for the rest of that day. Anyone waiting for a new licence mark will have to wait until the next business day for a CAA number to be issued," he said.
"This disruption is unavoidable for technical reasons. Members of the public are requested to be patient with registering authorities on the day of the changeover."
Bakker said the first 9,999 CAA numbers would be reserved as special licence numbers, which are available to buy for between R600 and R10,000.
"With an ordinary application, the system will automatically issue a number starting from CAA 10000 at no additional cost," he said.
Applications for special licence numbers will be processed at the applicable rate for certain combinations of numbers and letters.
Details of these fees can be found here.