CA's number is up as Cape Town switches to CAA licence plates

CA number plates issued to vehicle owners in Cape Town will soon be on the way out.

"As soon as this weekend, new Cape Town vehicle number plates will start with the letters CAA," said Western Cape transport department spokesperson Jandré Bakker on Monday.

"From the time of the changeover to the new CAA licence mark, no more CA licence numbers will be issued."

However, vehicle owners who want to transfer a CA number to another vehicle will still be allowed to do so.