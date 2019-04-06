SA Catholic church determined to deal fully with sexual abuse
It may be years before the full extent of sexual abuse in South African Catholic institutions is known. That is according to the Bishop of Mthatha and president of the Southern African Catholic Bishops Conference (SACBC), Sithembele Sipuka.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.