Rising number of businesses cut ties with Brunei over gay sex death penalty

Travel agents, London's transport network and finance houses were among the rising number of companies on Friday to cut ties with businesses owned by Brunei to protest over the Sultanate's introduction of the death penalty for gay sex and adultery.

The Muslim-majority former British protectorate on April 3 began implementing Sharia laws which punish sodomy, adultery and rape with death, including by stoning, and theft with amputation.

As protests mounted globally, a corporate backlash gathered pace after actor George Clooney and singer Elton John called for a boycott of hotels owned by the Southeast Asian country, including the Dorchester in London, the Beverley Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, and the Plaza Athenee in Paris.

STA Travel, a global travel agency owned by privately-held Swiss conglomerate Diethelm Keller Group, said it would no longer sell flights on Brunei's national carrier, Royal Brunei Airlines.