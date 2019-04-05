Three members of the Hawks arrested, by the Hawks

The Hawks arrested three of their own in Pretoria on Friday for their alleged involvement in crimes related to corruption‚ extortion‚ intimidation and defeating the ends of justice.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said it is alleged that the three officers visited a business premises in January where they allegedly extorted a large sum of money from the business owner.

They took the money in exchange for not reporting the business for being in possession of false documents relating to doing business in the country‚ said Mulaudzi.

The two captains and a warrant officer are expected to appear in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Friday.

Mulaudzi said investigations are continuing.