Lesufi ready to 'pounce' after video of teacher hitting sick child goes viral

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Thursday said he battled to finish watching the video of a young child being beaten by her teacher as she forced the child to clean up her own vomit.

The 1.38-minute video has gone viral on social media. It shows the teacher lowering the denim jeans of the child before she gives her a couple of smacks on the buttocks.

The child, who is crying softly, looks up at the teacher as she continues to use a cloth to clean the small green plastic table in the classroom.

There are no other children seen in the clip.

"Why are you vomiting? Why?" the teacher is heard repeatedly asking the child as she towers above her, her hands on her hips.

The child, dressed in a pink jersey with her hair tied in a little bun, doesn’t answer, but continues to scrub the desk.