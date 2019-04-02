Delivery driver shot after being hijacked in Uitenhage

A delivery driver was shot shortly after being hijacked outside the Republic Square Shopping Centre in Uitenhage at midday on Tuesday.

According to Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart the driver, 32, was in a Nissan delivery bakkie when two suspects, one with a firearm, accosted him.

"The suspects drove off with the victim in the vehicle to Mpofu Street in KwaNobuhle. A struggle ensued while they were driving in Mpofu Street, leading to the driver being shot in the stomach," Swart said.

Swart said the robbers then left him in the street and sped off.

"A short while later the vehicle was found abandoned in 4th Avenue, KwaNobuhle," she said.

She said the driver was taken to hospital.

A case of attempted murder and hijacking is under investigation.