Lions stand-in captain Malcolm Marx chuffed to have Cyle Brink back for Sharks clash

Cyle Brink and his bulging gainline busting frame returns for the Lions against the Sharks on Friday and not a moment too soon.

The Lions are in anticipation of a full frontal assault from the Durban side who have already suffered three derby defeats (two at home) this season.

Brink‚ who sustained a serious knee injury while on duty for the Springboks last year‚ has been side lined for almost eight months but Lions coach Swys de Bruin expects him to hit the deck running.

“It is a massive boost‚” said the coach about the barrel chested flanker’s return.

“Cyle is just such a team man. He doesn’t say much but he talks on the field. It is great to have him back. You can feel the aura around him. When I announced to the team and I read his name there was a nice vibe in the team. You always know when you select the right guy at the right time when the guys react like that because it makes it special.”

Long-time friend and teammate Malcolm Marx is chuffed to have his chum back.