News

Bullets fly in taxi violence, killing four people in Hout Bay

By TimesLIVE - 01 April 2019
Four people were killed in taxi-related violence in Hout Bay, Cape Town, on April 1 2019.
Four people were killed in taxi-related violence in Hout Bay, Cape Town, on April 1 2019.
Image: 123RF

Crime scene experts in Cape Town were on Monday morning combing the scene of a taxi-related shooting in which four people were killed and two more injured.

Residents of Hout Bay were left rattled as scores of gunshots ripped through the coastal suburb in the morning.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Andre Traut said crime scene experts were at the scene in Hout Bay.

“A team of specialist detectives has been established to look into these murders, including the one which occurred last Thursday also in Hout Bay.

“Several operations are currently under way in an effort to quell the violence. Arrests are yet to be made.”

Hout Bay Main Road was closed between Payne Street and HR Mandela street.

This is a developing story.

Latest Videos

Lisa - No More (Official Music Video)
‘It’s clear, there’s no evidence’: Jacob Zuma defends Duduzane at court

Most Read

X