Bullets fly in taxi violence, killing four people in Hout Bay
Crime scene experts in Cape Town were on Monday morning combing the scene of a taxi-related shooting in which four people were killed and two more injured.
Residents of Hout Bay were left rattled as scores of gunshots ripped through the coastal suburb in the morning.
More than 70 rounds shot non-stop in Hout Bay this morning at 7am @CityofCT @Our_DA !!! Second time in one week. This taxi violence HAS TO STOP! Why do you not take these taxi associations off the road or close down taxi tanks temporarily to teach them a lesson! pic.twitter.com/5rhOZzsfoX— Vanessa Sandes (@VanHaywood) April 1, 2019
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Andre Traut said crime scene experts were at the scene in Hout Bay.
“A team of specialist detectives has been established to look into these murders, including the one which occurred last Thursday also in Hout Bay.
Houtbay shooting this morning. Taxi violence. Warzone Houtbay this morning. Please avoid the area. #HoutBayShooting @Abramjee @TrafficSA pic.twitter.com/mbVgKEwuC5— BOSBEER /CAPE TOWN (@BOSBEER2006) April 1, 2019
“Several operations are currently under way in an effort to quell the violence. Arrests are yet to be made.”
Hout Bay Main Road was closed between Payne Street and HR Mandela street.
This is a developing story.