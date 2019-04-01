This is how to spot an April Fool - and the same clues apply to fake news

"By looking at the language used in April Fools and comparing them with fake news stories we can get a better picture of the kinds of language used by authors of disinformation."

The researchers focused on specific features in the stories, such as the amount of detail used, vagueness, formality of writing style and complexity of language.

They then compared the April Fools stories with a "fake news" dataset previously compiled by different researchers.

Similarities included less complex language, easier reading, and longer sentences than genuine news.

Important details for news stories, such as names, places, dates and times, were found less frequently within April Fools hoaxes and fake news.

First person pronouns, such as "we", were a prominent feature for both April Fools and fake news. This goes against traditional thinking in deception detection, which suggests liars use fewer first person pronouns.

The researchers found that April Fools hoax stories, when compared to genuine news: