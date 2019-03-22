Three to appear in KZN court for murder of policeman, bystander

Three men will appear in the Kranskop Magistrate's Court on Friday in connection with the murder of an off-duty policeman and a bystander.

The Hawks arrested the men, aged between 20 and 32, on Tuesday for their alleged role in the shooting of Const Thandoluhle Mhlongo and Mazwi Zuke.

Mhlongo, who was stationed at Kranskop police station in KwaZulu-Natal, had been at a local "shisa nyama" outlet where he was investigating a suspicious car after 9pm on the previous Friday.

As soon as he walked out, he was shot at by the occupants of the vehicle. He managed to pull out his service pistol but two suspects alighted from the vehicle and continued firing at him.

Another off-duty Kranskop police officer who was in the vicinity heard the sound of gunfire and fired back at the suspects. Two were shot and wounded during the exchange.

Mhlongo and Zuke succumbed to gunshots wounds on the scene.

The Hawks' serious organised crime unit immediately took over the investigation. A manhunt culminated in the arrest of two suspects, in Durban and Pietermaritzburg, respectively.