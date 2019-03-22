'I would knock out Maimane in the boxing ring': Julius Malema
EFF leader Julius Malema has mocked Gqom artist and West Ink Records boss Mampintsha for failing to take on DA leader Mmusi Maimane who challenged him to a boxing fight.
Maimane's challenge to the former Big Nuz member came after a video of him beating up his girlfriend Babes Wodumo went viral.
Speaking to EFF supporters in Sharpeville on Thursday, Malema said Mampintsha was a coward who was only brave enough to [allegedly] beat women but was scared of other men such as Maimane.
The firebrand leader said unlike "the coward Mampintsha", he would knock out Maimane in the ring.
"If Mampintsha is a real man ... invited to a boxing ring by pastor [Mmusi] Maimane and you want to tell me a fool who cannot take on Maimane in a fight wants us to believe he is a real man," said Malema.
"Even I would knock out Maimane."
Malema added that the "men are trash" reference to all men was correct because of people who assaulted and raped women.
Said Malema: "A lot of men have declared war against our women, these women are hurting hence they say men are trash, they speak from a position of pain and we must understand them and say indeed we are the same but I am trying to be a different man.
"When we grow up in our communities they teach us [men] that we are superior to women, all of us must say I want to walk myself out of that miseducation and we as men must accept that we have a problem."