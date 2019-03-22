'I would knock out Maimane in the boxing ring': Julius Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema has mocked Gqom artist and West Ink Records boss Mampintsha for failing to take on DA leader Mmusi Maimane who challenged him to a boxing fight.

Maimane's challenge to the former Big Nuz member came after a video of him beating up his girlfriend Babes Wodumo went viral.

Speaking to EFF supporters in Sharpeville on Thursday, Malema said Mampintsha was a coward who was only brave enough to [allegedly] beat women but was scared of other men such as Maimane.

The firebrand leader said unlike "the coward Mampintsha", he would knock out Maimane in the ring.