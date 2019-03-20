Petition for New Zealand biltong and wors shop to take down old SA flag

On a busy street in Tawa, New Zealand, the Biltong and Wors Shop's front window is dominated by an old South African flag.

More than three months after outrage erupted over the "apartheid symbol", the owner has still not removed the large flag.

Angry residents have now started an online petition to "help persuade the owners to do the right thing".

The petition was started on Monday following Friday's terror attack which claimed 50 lives in two mosques in Christchurch.

"In light of recent events, it is even more important to call out and challenge racism and white supremacy," New Zealand lawyer Richard Stephen said.

Stephen launched the petition because the "flag has become a symbol of the brutal apartheid regime, which oppressed millions".