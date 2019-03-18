Murder charge dogs Phuzekhemisi

Maskandi king Phuzekhemisi's inclusion in the upcoming Gcwalisa iMabhida Maskandi Concert in Durban has sparked outrage, with certain quarters demanding his removal from the event.

Phuzekhemisi, real name Zibokwakhe Mnyandu, was arrested and charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed his fellow band member Selby Shezi in Amanzimtoti in December last year.

Despite the seriousness of the charge he is facing, festival organiser Mothokozisi Zuma of Indlamlendze Development booked Phuzekhemisi to perform in the jamboree which is billed for Saturday, March 30, at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Zuma showed the middle finger to those demanding the muso's removal and said he did not receive formal complaints from anyone to remove him.

He said even if he did he would still apply the legal principle of not guilty until proven otherwise and not exclude the 56- year-old artist from the line-up.

"I would like to state categorically that we have not received such a complaint. If we did, we would then have engaged on the principle that says 'innocent until proven guilty'.

"We have a very long list of artists we have billed to perform at our event and it is not our competency to scrutinise criminal charges and criminal records.

"Ours is to bill artists to perform. I think most of your questions are based on the assumption that we are aware of such complaints, but the truth is that we are not," Zuma said in a statement.

A well-known entertainment guru, who did not want to be named, said it was wrong of Zuma to include Phuzekhemisi in the line-up and appealed to the department of arts and culture and SABC, who are the festival sponsors, to force the organisers to remove him.