Delayed for hours, Ramaphosa and Prasa trend after chaotic train trip
Delays, packed cabins and broken windows dominated President Cyril Ramaphosa's train trip as part of the ANC's blitz election campaign on Monday, thrusting the president to the top of the trends list.
Ramaphosa got to experience first-hand the daily frustrations of those who use trains to commute to work, as the train he eventually got on board of was more than an hour late.
Squashed in a cabin with commuters, Ramaphosa said the delay was "unacceptable" after a 50km trip took four hours.
So delayed was the attempt to canvas votes, that the president was late for a scheduled Top-6 ANC meeting.
After a two hour delay at Mapobane, the train gets stuck again at Marabastad station. The President speaks with commuters saying this should not be allowed. Our people must get to work on time, with reliable safe and efficient transportation. #GrowSouthAfrica #ThumaMina pic.twitter.com/rjgHlfEEOI— #GrowSouthAfrica (@MYANC) March 18, 2019
As scenes from the president of the republic being held up on public transport went viral, Twitter had a field day in response.
The president has just arrived at Pretoria station. He looks exusted and it took him 4 hours from Mabopane to Pretoria. #metrorail #prasa— Kgothatso Marwala (@kmarwala) March 18, 2019
I like what President Ramaphosa did today. I suspect it’s a publicity stunt but I still appreciate it. If only Aaron will get treated in public hospitals then we’ll be good.— Big Daddy (@ComradeAfro) March 18, 2019
#PRASA Meantime on top of the train ????? 3000 Volts ⚡ for who? Prasa ??♂️ pic.twitter.com/01El21IjeX— ? ?? (@remza2009) March 18, 2019
President Cyril Ramaphosa being stuck on a train is no coincidence - remember everything we experiences is meant to happen exactly how it's happening.#Prasa #PresidentStuckOnATrain— Snazo Gulwa (@Snazo_Gulwa) March 18, 2019
& now @CyrilRamaphosa is stuck on his train #Prasa do we laugh or do we cry ?— the pig (@ToAmused) March 18, 2019
Lemonade, Cyril. Lemonade... #CleanUpRightAfterWinning #Prasa#PresidentStuckOnATrain pic.twitter.com/WNC1zA1X42— ¡Ay, Caramba! (@gillyworks) March 18, 2019
Mr @CyrilRamaphosa why don’t you and your mates burn the #Prasa train that you now stuck on ? come on let’s see the REVOLUTIONARY in you #ANCisKillingUs #EskomLoadshedding #ANCwalkabout— the pig (@ToAmused) March 18, 2019
President Cyril Ramaphosa pitched unanounced at Mabopane station and he had to wait for 2 hours. #prasa #metrorail pic.twitter.com/8NO2f559O0— Kgothatso Marwala (@kmarwala) March 18, 2019