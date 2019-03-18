Delayed for hours, Ramaphosa and Prasa trend after chaotic train trip

Delays, packed cabins and broken windows dominated President Cyril Ramaphosa's train trip as part of the ANC's blitz election campaign on Monday, thrusting the president to the top of the trends list.

Ramaphosa got to experience first-hand the daily frustrations of those who use trains to commute to work, as the train he eventually got on board of was more than an hour late.

Squashed in a cabin with commuters, Ramaphosa said the delay was "unacceptable" after a 50km trip took four hours.

So delayed was the attempt to canvas votes, that the president was late for a scheduled Top-6 ANC meeting.