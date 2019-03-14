'I profusely apologise': Gauteng MEC Faith Mazibuko on leaked recording

As the two tried to explain why it was not be possible to deliver as fast as she wanted, Mazibuko lashed out, saying a reason why other departments chose not to employ Indian and white people was because they liked to speak English.

"Which other department has an Indian that is a CFO? Which other one? You are the second one … A woman. You must thank your lucky stars! Which other department has an HOD which is a umlungu [white person]? Ayikho [there is none], including national. So you must thank me for empowering you so don't sabotage me … You must never! You better do your work or get out," said Mazibuko in the recording.

"That is why some departments they don't want to see a white woman or any Indian woman. Ababafuni [They don't want them]. It's not about racism. It's because you like talking English and we want work thina," she said, refusing to hear their explanations.

The two people she critised are Indian and white women.

Mazibuko said she had since had a change of heart.

"I'm a firm believer of women empowerment, irrespective of race and sexual orientation, because women under Apartheid suffered what we came to understand as triple oppression.

"I will continue to work hard to build a non-racial and non-sexist society. These are the ideals I will continue to champion and uphold whether in government or elsewhere as an ordinary member of society," Mazibuko said.