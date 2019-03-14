'How to build a city' series launch

Crispian Olver’s 2017 book “How to Steal a City” spurred much outrage and concern about alleged corruption taking place in the Nelson Mandela metro.

In contrast, the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber said it now wants to host a series of conversations that address how the city can be rebuilt and advocate for projects that encourage socio-economic progress.

The series, entitled How to Build a City, aim to spark much-needed collaboration between government, business, academia and civil society so issues that have hampered economic development and growth in the metro can be addressed, business chamber CEO Nomkhita Mona said.

The chamber will host Director of Business Development for Africa at Volkswagen, Serge Kamuhinda, at the Sun Boardwalk Hotel on Friday for the first conversation.

Kamuhinda also worked in various positions for the government of Rwanda.

“Through these events, we will welcome prominent speakers from different sectors and backgrounds to have frank discussions around the state of our metro, and how our joint efforts can turn the Bay into a thriving hub of opportunity.