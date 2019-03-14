Crooked cop sentenced to four years in prison

Disgraced former police detective Alicia Beeming hung her head in apparent shame after she was sentenced to four years in prison for defeating the ends of justice.

‪In handing down sentence in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, magistrate Onke Myataza said a custodial sentence was the only option to consider.‬

‪“She [Beeming] put the lives of colleagues in danger as well as those of witnesses,” Myataza said.‬

‪Beeming‬ pleaded guilty to a charge of defeating the ends of justice in August 2017 after she was found to be shielding alleged gangster, Hans Jordaan, who was being sought by the police.

At the time, Beeming was employed in the police’s gang unit.

It was alleged that Beeming was in a relationship with Hans at the time.

Jordaan subsequently evaded arrest and was not charged meaning “victims did not receive justice”.

All the cases Beeming had been working on at the time had to be withdrawn and charges were fropped against a number of suspects.

Myataza found evidence led by former gang unit boss Colonel Mike Grobler was damning.

Myataza placed a lot of emphasis on the well-being of Beeming’s three children but was satisfied that they would be taken care of while Beeming served her time.

Myataza ordered that Beeming have 30 days to make arrangements for the care and custody of her children.