Beeming splits with her lawyer

A disgraced former detective convicted of defeating the ends of justice must now find a new defence counsel after her lawyer withdrew on Wednesday. Hennie Bence shared his frustration with presiding magistrate Onke Myataza in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court over what he described as a lack of co-operation by his client, Alicia Beeming.

