Saudi flight emergency: 'I forgot my baby at the airport'

A plane had to return to its gate after a mother forgot her child at the terminal of an airport in Saudi Arabia.



According to Gulf News, the flight from Jeddah to Kuala Lumpar had to return after the mother told the cabin crew that she had left her baby in the boarding area of the airport terminal at King Abdul Aziz International Airport on Sunday.



A video of the pilot requesting to return was widely shared on social media as air traffic control at the airport deliberated on how they would handle the unfamiliar incident.