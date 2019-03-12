NPA reveals why its former head Bulelani Ngcuka did not charge Zuma

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has explained why its former head Bulelani Ngcuka did not charge Jacob Zuma along with his financial adviser Schabir Shaik.

The explanation is contained in a response by the NPA to Zuma's legal team which is seeking a permanent stay of prosecution for the former president on corruption, racketeering and fraud charges, Business Day reported on Tuesday.

Shaik was convicted of fraud in 2005 and sentenced to 15 years in jail.

Although he and his company were found to have paid Zuma in exchange for his influence, Zuma was not prosecuted at the time.

Prosecutor Billy Downer said that Ngcuka, at the time, believed there was insufficient witness testimony linking the contents of evidence - contained in documents gathered during the investigation – to Zuma.