'Fake' SAA pilot arrested
Police have confirmed that William Chandler - the senior pilot from South African Airways (SAA) who had flown commercial airplanes for more than 20 years with a fake licence - has been arrested.
Police have confirmed that William Chandler - the senior pilot from South African Airways (SAA) who had flown commercial airplanes for more than 20 years with a fake licence - has been arrested.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.