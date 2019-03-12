News

Couple falls pregnant, sues obstetrician for R1.4m, and loses

PREMIUM
By Tania Broughton - 12 March 2019

The pair claimed they thought the specialist had sterilised her. His notes said otherwise

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Can plastic roads help save the planet? BBC News
Man seen saving boy at Jukskei river

Most Read

X