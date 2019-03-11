Children watch parents die in alleged murder-suicide in KZN

A tragic double shooting took place at a Phoenix, KZN, home on Sunday night where a couple died following an alleged domestic dispute.

Reaction Unit of SA head Prem Balram said security services and police responded to complaints of shots being fired at a property at Fanpalm Gardens at about 9.15pm on Sunday.

"Upon arrival the body of a woman was found lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen in an outbuilding. She had sustained a gunshot wound to the head. The body of her husband was found in the passage. He had also sustained a gunshot wound to the head."

Balram said it was alleged the couple were involved in a domestic dispute before the shooting, which occurred in the presence of their two children. It is believed the man shot his wife before turning the gun on himself.

Balram said the children had witnessed the shooting but were not injured. They were later taken away from the scene by relatives.

Police KZN spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said a case of murder and an inquest were opened at the Phoenix police station "after two bodies of a man and his wife were found in the house with bullet wounds on their heads on Sunday night".

"A 9mm pistol was found next to the bodies. Circumstances surrounding their killing are under investigation."

The deaths comes in the wake of a horrific incident last Wednesday where a Durban court interpreter is believed to have killed his wife and three children before turning the gun on himself.