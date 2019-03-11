Arsenal end Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's run with 2-0 win over Man United

Arsenal beat Manchester United 2-0 on Sunday, lifting the Londoners above their opponents into fourth place in the Premier League and ending Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's unbeaten domestic run as United's caretaker manager.

A swerving strike from Granit Xhaka and a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang penalty earned the Gunners a victory that sent them into the Champions League places while pushing United back down to fifth.

It was United's first league defeat since Dec. 16, Jose Mourinho's last game in charge, and ended Solskjaer's remarkable three-month, 12-match unbeaten league start as his interim replacement.

Arsenal went ahead in the 13th minute when Xhaka belted a shot from 30 metres out, with United keeper David de Gea seemingly wrong-footed by the curve of the ball.

"He must be Brazilian the way he struck the ball, the way it swerves," Solskjaer told reporters after the game.

United hit the woodwork either side of the goal, with Romelu Lukaku heading against the crossbar first and Fred striking the post minutes later.