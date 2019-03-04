Murdered Senzo Meyiwa's family remind Bheki Cele of his promise

The clock is ticking for police minister Bheki Cele to deliver on the promise he made to the family of slain Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa to catch his killers.

Cele announced publicly during a television interview in January that the mystery of Meyiwa's death would be solved before Easter.

"I'm putting my head on the block on this. I still maintain that the matter is going to be resolved in the not very distant future ... Definitely it will be before Christmas, even before Easter that matter will have to be resolved," Cele said in an interview on eNCA's Crimewatch.

Meyiwa was gunned down in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, at the house of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo on the night of October 26 2014 in an alleged botched armed robbery.

He was killed in the presence of Khumalo, her mother, her sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala, his friends Mthokozisi Twala and Tumelo Madlala and Khumalo’s four-year-old son Christian.

Except for the botched arrest of Zamokuhle Mbatha, who lives in Vosloorus near Khumalo’s home, police have not made any headway in the investigation, despite the fact that there were seven witnesses in the house.

The family are yet to hear from Cele.

Last month, the Meyiwa family told a TimesLIVE reporter that they were confident that the minister would be able to bring Senzo's killers to book.

"It means that because he has made the announcement there is something tangible," his brother, Sifiso, said.