Call for removal of co-operative after problems
The Eastern Cape human settlements department has called on the Housing Development Agency to remove Matroosov Military Veterans Cooperative from the Chatty 491 Military Veterans’ Settlement. Human settlements spokesperson Simthandile Ford said this was in light of the construction challenges at the site.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.