Police continue to search for clues after soccer boss's murder
SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has offered his condolences to the family and friends of slain soccer boss Siphiwo "Mawawa" Nyobo.
The Tornado FC owner was shot dead as he was leaving North End stadium after watching a football match on Saturday afternoon.
The prominent East London businessman and traditional healer was not alone in the car when three gunmen‚ who were on foot‚ sprayed the vehicle with bullets at Lennox Street next to the stadium.
Police said the 68-year-old was shot several times in his upper body while the female driver of the vehicle has a bullet wound on the upper body.
A bystander was shot on the lower body and was also rushed to Frere Hospital in East London.
“We are saddened by another loss of life and on behalf of the soccer family‚ would like to extend my profound condolences to the family‚ club and friends of Nyobo.
“We call upon the law enforcement agents to track down the culprits who carried out this dastardly act‚ and bring them to book‚” said Jordaan.
The Safa president also appealed to the public to give police space and time to conduct their investigation into the circumstances that led to the tragedy.
The motive for the shooting and killing is unknown at this stage.
A murder and attempted murder case has been opened but no arrests have been made yet.