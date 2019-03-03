Police continue to search for clues after soccer boss's murder

SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has offered his condolences to the family and friends of slain soccer boss Siphiwo "Mawawa" Nyobo.

The Tornado FC owner was shot dead as he was leaving North End stadium after watching a football match on Saturday afternoon.

The prominent East London businessman and traditional healer was not alone in the car when three gunmen‚ who were on foot‚ sprayed the vehicle with bullets at Lennox Street next to the stadium.

Police said the 68-year-old was shot several times in his upper body while the female driver of the vehicle has a bullet wound on the upper body.

A bystander was shot on the lower body and was also rushed to Frere Hospital in East London.