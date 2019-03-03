Five more Esidimeni patients found - but 16 still unaccounted for

She said they struggled to locate patients because some of the names and surnames were spelt incorrectly.

"In some instances from the list we got from Life Esidimeni, we had names but no surnames.

"I'm really heartened that out of more than 100 unaccounted for, we now have 16," Ramakgopa said.

"What is beautiful with the Lenasia situation [is] the family is looking after the loved one. I hear the uncle was anxious that we were going to take him away.

"We have assured we have not come to fetch the patients but to reconnect with them."

Ansley Keyser, the husband of Georgie van Der Merwe's niece, told the media that after being discharged from Life Esidimeni five years ago, Van Der Merwe had gone to live with his sister.

"He was living with his sister for three years. He has been living with us for two years," Keyser said.

Describing Van der Merwe's condition when he moved in with them, Keyser said: "He was very bad at first. He wasn't well. He had bruises."

Now, however, he was doing better.

"He is eating well. He takes his medication on time," Keyser said.