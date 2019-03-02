Cash-in-transit robbery outside Port Elizabeth post office

The Hawks are investigating a cash-in-transit robbery in Port Elizabeth on Saturday afternoon.

National police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said a cash-in-transit vehicle arrived at the North End Post Office in Perkin Street between 12pm and 12.30pm.

“As one of the guards alighted with a box in his hand, he was accosted by two unknown males. They were armed with firearms. A scuffle ensued between the guard and the suspects,” Muridili said.

“A third suspect appeared. The guard’s firearm (a 9mm) was taken. The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.”

Muridili said no shots were fired and nobody was injured.