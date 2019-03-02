Five Eastern Cape cop killers slapped with life sentences

Gcanga was arrested on June 20 2016 in Butterworth by the members of the Ngcobo and Cala police stations in conjunction with the Queenstown Public Order Policing members.

“The five were sentenced to three life imprisonments for the three murders, to a total of 30 years’ imprisonment for two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, to two years for possession of firearms with intent to commit an offence, two years for unlawful possession of firearms, and to two years for unlawful possession of ammunition.

“Maawu, Mkheselele and Jamda were sentenced to four years’ imprisonment for unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm,” Feni said.

“The sentences will run concurrently. Consequently, Mbali, Mkheselele, Jamda and Gcanga will serve one life and 15 years’ direct imprisonment. Maawu on the other hand will serve one life and 20 years’ direct imprisonment as he is the one who shot and killed Constable Gungqa.”

The national head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya, congratulated the investigating and the prosecutorial teams for the achievement.

Police minister Bheki Cele also welcomed the judgment. “Safety of our members when executing their duties is at the heart of the SAPS’ strategic imperatives. We welcome the life sentences handed down by the court, police officers are a national asset.

“Killing of members of the South African Police Service is a direct attack on the state. We will continue to work closely with the criminal justice cluster to ensure perpetrators of these heinous crimes are brought to book and face the full might of the law,” Cele said.