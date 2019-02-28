Load-shedding could be back on Thursday, warns Eskom
Eskom has warned that there is a "possibility” of load-shedding on Thursday.
"While the power system remains tight tonight, the probability of load-shedding remains possible, should we lose additional units," the troubled power utility said on Wednesday evening.
"Customers can assist by using electricity sparingly over this period."
Eskom's Andrew Etzinger was not immediately available for comment.
