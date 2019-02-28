News

Load-shedding could be back on Thursday, warns Eskom

By Iavan Pijoos - 28 February 2019
Eskom's MegaWatt Park headquarters in Sunninghill, Johannesburg.
Image: John Liebenberg

Eskom has warned that there is a "possibility” of load-shedding on Thursday.

"While the power system remains tight tonight, the probability of load-shedding remains possible, should we lose additional units," the troubled power utility said on Wednesday evening.

"Customers can assist by using electricity sparingly over this period." 

Eskom's Andrew Etzinger was not immediately available for comment.

