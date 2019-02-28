Soprano Andiswa Makana returns from Germany for a concert in PE
New Brighton born opera star will perform at NMU
New Brighton born classical soprano Andiswa Makana - who is studying in Germany - will be back in her former home city next week for a one-night performance at Nelson Mandela University
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.