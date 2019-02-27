Why security is so slack at City Hall

There are no metal detectors at the main door to the Port Elizabeth City Hall, and the fingerprint technology and CCTV cameras have not been working for a few years.

At the city’s main administration hub – the Lillian Diedericks Building – security checks are inconsistent as visitors only sign in sporadically.

There are also no metal detectors at the doors.

The municipality’s CCTV system and network are plagued by constant disruptions and shutdowns, while the biometric fingerprint system that allows staff in and out of municipal buildings, is no longer functioning.

This has left the city’s buildings vulnerable to theft and vandalism.

In the latest security breach, a man carrying a gun breezed through security and sat for hours in the corridors of City Hall, waiting for an opportunity to speak to mayor Mongameli Bobani.