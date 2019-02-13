Nelson Mandela Bay one of safest cities in SA - Mongameli Bobani
Nelson Mandela Bay is one of the safest cities in the country, says mayor Mongameli Bobani.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.