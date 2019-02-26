News

EXCLUSIVE | Bobani left shaken after man carrying gun breezes through security at City Hall

Mayor raises concerns about safety at all Nelson Mandela Bay municipal buildings

By Rochelle de Kock - 26 February 2019

A Port Elizabeth man carrying a gun breezed through security and sat for hours in the corridors of City Hall, waiting for an opportunity to speak to mayor Mongameli Bobani. When he finally got the chance, shortly after 4pm on Monday, he pulled out the gun and demanded that the municipality give him a house.

