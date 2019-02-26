EXCLUSIVE | Bobani left shaken after man carrying gun breezes through security at City Hall
Mayor raises concerns about safety at all Nelson Mandela Bay municipal buildings
A Port Elizabeth man carrying a gun breezed through security and sat for hours in the corridors of City Hall, waiting for an opportunity to speak to mayor Mongameli Bobani. When he finally got the chance, shortly after 4pm on Monday, he pulled out the gun and demanded that the municipality give him a house.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.