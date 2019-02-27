News

Missing Motherwell toddlers all found safe

By Herald Reporter - 27 February 2019
The three missing toddlers - Linamandla Zenzile, Othandwayo Zenzile and Nande Nombewu have been found 27 February 2019
The three missing toddlers - Linamandla Zenzile, Othandwayo Zenzile and Nande Nombewu have been found 27 February 2019
Image: Eugene Coetzee

The three boys who went missing from Motherwell on Tuesday evening have all been found.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla confirmed they were found at Amanzi Quarry – which is situated outside Motherwell in the direction of Despatch.

“They are on their way to Uitenhage hospital,” Naidu said.

Relatives Othandwayo Zenzile, 4, and Linamandla Zenzile, 3 and their friend, Nande Nombewu, 3, were last seen at midday on Tuesday playing in the bushes near the hall in Sisulu Street in NU29.

When family members could not find the children themselves, they alerted the police.

A search was launched at about 10pm on Tuesday after the matter was reported at the Motherwell police station.

Nande Nombewu, Linamandla Zenzile, Othandwayo Zenzile
Nande Nombewu, Linamandla Zenzile, Othandwayo Zenzile
Image: Supplied

Family members say the boys were chasing a cow before they went missing.

Linamandla was found at around 2.30pm on Wednesday, and Othandwayo and Nande at about 7pm.

ALSO READ

Police, residents continue search for missing Motherwell children

Police and residents are still scouring the streets of Motherwell in an on-going search for three missing Port Elizabeth toddlers
News
8 hours ago

One of missing Motherwell boys found alive

One of the three Motherwell children who went missing on Tuesday has been found. The search for the other two continues.
News
6 hours ago

Search on for three missing PE children

A massive search is underway to locate three toddlers who have been missing since Tuesday evening.
News
15 hours ago

Latest Videos

Bracken High School teacher applauds student
PE cyclist pushed off bicycle and robbed

Most Read

X