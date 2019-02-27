Missing Motherwell toddlers all found safe

The three boys who went missing from Motherwell on Tuesday evening have all been found.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla confirmed they were found at Amanzi Quarry – which is situated outside Motherwell in the direction of Despatch.

“They are on their way to Uitenhage hospital,” Naidu said.

Relatives Othandwayo Zenzile, 4, and Linamandla Zenzile, 3 and their friend, Nande Nombewu, 3, were last seen at midday on Tuesday playing in the bushes near the hall in Sisulu Street in NU29.

When family members could not find the children themselves, they alerted the police.

A search was launched at about 10pm on Tuesday after the matter was reported at the Motherwell police station.