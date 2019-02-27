Cops probe arson case after Centane school is set alight
Centane Police are investigating a case of arson after a block of classrooms at Mabobothi Senior Secondary School at Tutura village were burnt down Tuesday night. According to police spokesperson, Captain Jackson Manatha, four classrooms with desks and textbooks inside were destroyed by the fire. Manatha said the extent and value of the damage had not yet been established.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.