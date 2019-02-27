64-year-old stabbed outside CCMA offices

A 64-year-old man was stabbed several times outside the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) offices in Port Elizabeth by a would-be robber on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said it was alleged that the victim was stabbed at about 7.06am and found seated in his vehicle parked close to the CCMA in Mill Road, Central.

“He sustained several stab wounds in a botched robbery incident. According to information on hand, the victim was found in his vehicle by a pedestrian who was informed that a person tried to rob him of his laptop. Nothing was taken,” Naidu said.

The victim was taken to hospital prior to the police’s arrival.

A case of attempted robbery is being investigated.

Naidu said additional charges could be added once the victim had been interviewed by police.