Khoi-San Bill needs president's signature

PREMIUM

The Traditional Khoi-San Leadership bill is one step away from being law – it only needs the signature of President Cyril Ramaphosa. On Tuesday, the National Assembly adopted the bill with amendments proposed by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP). The bill seeks recognition for Khoi and San leaders and the formation of their own communities.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.