Another no confidence motion to be tabled against Mongameli Bobani

Patriotic Alliance (PA) councillor Marlon Daniels will attempt to unseat Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli on Thursday.

Daniels, with the help of ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom, have submitted an urgent motion of no confidence in Bobani.

The motion will be debated at the next council meeting on Thursday.

It will be the second attempt to remove Bobani after the DA's motion of no confidence in the incumbent mayor fell flat last year.

For the PA's motion to succeed, it needs the backing of the majority of councillors. There are 120 seats in the council but there is one vacancy in the council.