Another no confidence motion to be tabled against Mongameli Bobani
Patriotic Alliance (PA) councillor Marlon Daniels will attempt to unseat Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli on Thursday.
Daniels, with the help of ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom, have submitted an urgent motion of no confidence in Bobani.
The motion will be debated at the next council meeting on Thursday.
It will be the second attempt to remove Bobani after the DA's motion of no confidence in the incumbent mayor fell flat last year.
For the PA's motion to succeed, it needs the backing of the majority of councillors. There are 120 seats in the council but there is one vacancy in the council.
In the motion, Daniels claimed Bobani could not be trusted and had done nothing to help the poor in the metro.
"[Bobani] has done very little to nothing to better the lives of poor communities."
"Instead, Bobani must take responsibility for the sudden spike of hit murders and exorbitant spending of tax payer monies not pertaining to service delivery," he wrote.
Daniels further claimed that Bobani had disregarded minority parties in the coalition and that he had relegated himself from being mayor.
"He is only taking instructions from a single individual within his mayoral committee," Daniels wrote.
Daniels was instrumental in removing Bobani from the position of deputy mayor in 2017.
Attempts to reach Bobani have so far been unsuccessful.