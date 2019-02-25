Cops arrest teacher who 'forgot' about grade 1 boy trapped in strongroom overnight

Mpumalanga's education department confirmed on Sunday that a Witbank teacher who was suspended for allegedly locking a grade 1 learner in a strongroom overnight has been arrested.

Department spokesperson Jasper Zwane said the 30-year-old female teacher from Blackhill Primary School was arrested on Friday.

Brigadier Leonard Hlathi confirmed the arrest.

"She has been charged with child neglect and kidnapping," Hlathi said.

The teacher was scheduled to appear in the Witbank Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Zwane said the child had spent the night locked in the strongroom after the teacher "forgot" about him.