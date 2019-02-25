Cops arrest teacher who 'forgot' about grade 1 boy trapped in strongroom overnight
Mpumalanga's education department confirmed on Sunday that a Witbank teacher who was suspended for allegedly locking a grade 1 learner in a strongroom overnight has been arrested.
Department spokesperson Jasper Zwane said the 30-year-old female teacher from Blackhill Primary School was arrested on Friday.
Brigadier Leonard Hlathi confirmed the arrest.
"She has been charged with child neglect and kidnapping," Hlathi said.
The teacher was scheduled to appear in the Witbank Magistrate's Court on Monday.
Zwane said the child had spent the night locked in the strongroom after the teacher "forgot" about him.
His parents started getting worried after he was not home at the usual time on Wednesday and searched in vain before telling police their child was missing.
"The following morning parents were told that the teacher had forgotten the learner in the strongroom," said Zwane.
"The department is investigating the incident and is offering counselling to the learner and family.
"The department condemns this and will do everything possible to ensure that justice is served," Zwane added.